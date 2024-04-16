FAA Declines to Comment on Union's Allegations Against American Airlines

The FAA declined to comment directly on the union's allegations or whether the agency has increased its oversight of American as a result.FILE - The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Dec. 19, 2017. says there has been “a significant spike” in safety issues at the airline, including fewer routine aircraft inspections and shorter test flights on planes returning from major maintenance work.

A spokesman said Monday that union officials have raised their concerns with senior managers at the airline and were encouraged by the company's response. Dennis Tajer, a pilot and spokesman for the union, said the union spoke recently with senior management, “and management’s initial response to our request was encouraging. We fully intend to do everything we can to assure that American maintains strong margins of safety.”

