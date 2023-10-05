EUR/USD faces a challenge around 1.0550 ahead of US NFP data

EUR/USD experiences downward pressure ahead of US data. ECB is expected to maintain its current interest rates; weighing on the Euro. Fed's assertion on monetary policy is contributing to the strength in US Bond yields. he upside, a trend that could be linked to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) following a decrease in US Bond yields.

Market participants are exercising caution due to the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish stance on the trajectory of interest rates. The 10-year US Treasury yield remains above 4.70%, close to its highest level since 2007. US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 29 saw an increase to 207K from the previous reading of 205K.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

EUR/USD Forecast: Momentum favors the Euro ahead of NFPThe EUR/USD has risen for the second consecutive day, approaching the 1.0550 area. The pair has been boosted by a weaker US dollar, moving away from i

EUR/USD gains traction above 1.0540 ahead of the German Factory Orders, US NFPThe EUR/USD pair holds positive ground during the early Asian session on Friday. The weakening of the US Dollar (USD) and a decline in the US Treasury

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates around mid-1.0500s, focus remains on US NFPThe EUR/USD pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Friday and consolidating its recovery gains registered over

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro faces next hurdle at 1.0540EUR/USD closed in positive territory on Wednesday and went into a consolidation phase above 1.0500 early Thursday. The pair's technical picture points

EUR/USD: Market participants may get used to levels around 1.04/1.05/1.06 – CommerzbankEUR/USD surpassed the 1.05 level as the Dollar rally took a breather on Wednesday. Economists at Commerzbank analyze the pair’s outlook. Today's sessi

EUR/USD may lack enough buyers above the 1.0530/1.0550 area – INGEUR/USD gains traction above the 1.05 level. Economists at ING analyze the pair’s outlook. The Dollar remains an expensive sell EUR/USD has rebounded