Ethereum's $4,000 Is New Goal, Shiba Inu to Explode in Symmetrical Triangle, Cardano on Verge of Reversal

Ethereum 's (ETH) $4,000 Is New Goal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Explode in Symmetrical Triangle , Cardano ( ADA ) on Verge of Reversal Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies.

Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available. Ethereum is carving out what appears to be an ascending channel, a structure that could signal a steady climb toward $4,000. The ascending channel is outlined by two upward sloping parallel lines on the chart. This pattern captures the swings of the price between higher highs and higher lows, showcasing a gradual but consistent upward trend. For Ethereum, the lower line of the channel seems to be providing a stepping stone from which the price bounces back up, and the upper line is where the price peaks before retreating slightly. Cardano has encountered near the $3,500 level. A decisive push past this point could pave the way for a test of higher resistances, ultimately aiming for the channel's upper boundary and beyond to $4,000

Ethereum ETH Shiba Inu SHIB Cardano ADA Ascending Channel Symmetrical Triangle Reversal Cryptocurrency

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cardano (ADA) Outshines Ethereum (ETH) in Developer ActivityCardano's GitHub commits place it above Ethereum and other L1 protocols

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Ethereum Killers, Layer2 Solutions, and Ethereum Dencun Upgrade: Who Will Benefit?Ethereum has successfully completed its next upgrade called Dencun. As a result, fees were reduced, and the scalability issues were solved.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Ancient Ethereum ICO Participant Suddenly Wakes UpEthereum (ETH) ICO participant has transferred $6.7 million worth of Ethereum (ETH)

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Vitalik Buterin Announces Massive Ethereum ChangeVitalik Buterin believes Ethereum security rollups is one of main priorities of Ethereum's future

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Ethereum layer 2s to hit $1T market cap by 2030: Van EckEthereum’s layer 2 blockchains are set to capitalize on Ethereum developer’s scalability push.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Ethereum primed for a potential recovery following JP Morgan's report, DWS's Ethereum ETCEthereum’s (ETH) price continued consolidating for a third consecutive day on Friday after the hefty losses seen at the beginning of the week.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »