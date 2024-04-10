EPA Introduces National Standard for 'Forever Chemicals' in Drinking Water

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced a new rule mandating the first-ever national standard for the presence of ' forever chemicals ' in drinking water . The rule limits six types of PFAS found in drinking water , aiming to protect about 100 million people from exposure. PFAS are chemicals found in various products and they break down very slowly, accumulating in the environment over time. The EPA expects that 6% to 10% of public drinking water systems in the U.S.

will need to reduce PFAS to meet the new standard

