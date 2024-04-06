Emily Alyn Lind and Celeste O’Connor Enjoyed Working with Original Ghostbusters Cast

Emily Alyn Lind and Celeste O’Connor had a ton of fun filming the new Ghostbusters movie, especially when it came to working with such a star-studded cast, including the original 1984 Ghostbusters members. “It was really fun to hang out with Bill and Dan , and for me, it was just seeing them all together again,” Lind, 21, shared with Us Weekly while promoting their new campaign with Pure Leaf.

“They knew each other since they were kids and just seeing them back together years later and the chemistry they have … and them laughing with each other is so special. It made me look around and be like, ‘Oh my God, this could be us one day.’ It was really cool.” Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, premiered in theaters in March and starred several famous faces, including OG cast members Murray, 73, Aykroyd, 71, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and William Atherto

