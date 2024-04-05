Elon Musk accuses Reuters of lying over Tesla's budget-friendly car plans

Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused Reuters of "lying" on Friday after the outlet reported the electric vehicle behemoth is abandoning its long-touted plans to produce a budget-friendly starter car. Citing three unnamed "sources familiar," Reuters reported that Tesla has scrapped its initiative to roll out an inexpensive car for the masses, purportedly called Model 2 , that was expected to start at $25,000. The outlet said it had reviewed several internal Tesla documents confirming the project's demise.

In reaction to the report, Musk wrote on X, "Reuters is lying (again)." TESLA MAY HAVE A FEW ACES UP THEIR SLEEVE: STEVE WESTLY Reuters added Musk's response to its article, and noted that "e did not identify any specific inaccuracies." The outlet also pointed out that Tesla's stock price fell by nearly 5% following its report. FOX Business has reached out to Tesla for commen

Tesla Elon Musk Reuters Budget-Friendly Car Model 2 Stock Price

