Elizabeth Hurley recalls early days with Hugh Grant and 'alarming' safety pin dress

"It wasn’t until the next day I got the dress in all its ‘dress-ness.’ It was a little alarming, in a good way… those were early days," she added.British actor Hugh Grant and his then-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley arrive at the post-premiere party of Grant's film,"Four Weddings and a Funeral," on May 11, 1994.as she graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar. During the cover interview, she shared the story behind the jaw-dropping dress.

ELIZABETH HURLEY SPEAKS OUT ON RUMORS THAT SHE TOOK PRINCE HARRY'S VIRGINITY WHEN HE WAS A TEENAGER

"It wasn’t until the next day I got the dress in all its ‘dress-ness.’ It was a little alarming, in a good way… those were early days," she added.

Hurley stunned in the sexy Versace dress at the London premiere of Grant's film,"Four Weddings and a Funeral," in 1994.

"I was so unprepared for what happened that night," Hurley admitted in the article."I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion. I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag."

"I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat," she recalled."It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days.""He’s a grown-up now… he’s written and directed his first movie," the British actress noted."He’s doing really well, but he’s still my baby."

"He’s a wonderful man… I believe he’s in the best point of his life he’s ever, ever been. He’s so happy," she said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSThe"Austin Powers" actress continued to gush over the"Tiny Dancer" crooner and noted he’s truly enjoying life with his two young sons, Zachary and Elijah, whom he shares with husband David Furnish.

Hurley additionally pointed out that John is a big supporter of breast cancer awareness — she has been the global ambassador for Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign for nearly three decades. Hurley continues to join the fight against the disease and has encouraged individuals to get regularly screened by doctors.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.