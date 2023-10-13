Elijah McClain's final words are synonymous with the tragic case that led to 1 officer's conviction

FILE - A demonstrator carries an image of Elijah McClain during a rally and march, June 27, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. Jurors convicted a Denver-area police officer Thursday, Oct. 14, 2023, and acquitted another of charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became a rallying cry in protests over racial injustice in policing.

Lawyers are to deliver closing arguments Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in the trial of the first two police officers to be prosecuted in the 2019 death of McClain, a Black man who was put in a neck hold and pinned down by officers in the Denver suburb of Aurora before paramedics injected him with a powerful sedative.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Colorado officer who confronted Elijah McClain found guilty of criminally negligent homicideDeon J. Hampton is a national reporter for NBC News.

One Colorado officer convicted and another acquitted in death of Elijah McClainJurors have convicted a Denver-area police officer and acquitted another of charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

One Colorado officer convicted, another acquitted in death of Elijah McClainMcClain died in 2019 after being put in a neck hold by an officer and pinned to the ground, then injected by paramedics with an overdose of ketamine.

1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in death of Elijah McClain after police stop, ketamine injectionBy COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN (Associated Press) BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Jurors convicted a Denver-area police officer Thursday and acquitted another of charges in the 2019 death of Eli…

1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in death of Elijah McClain after police stop, ketamine injectionJurors have convicted a Denver-area police officer and acquitted another of charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became a rallying cry in protests over racial injustice in policing

1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in death of Elijah McClain after police stop, ketamine injectionJurors have convicted a Denver-area police officer and acquitted another of charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became a rallying cry in protests over racial injustice in policing