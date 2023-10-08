Eli Roth Reflects on Cabin Fever 20 Years Later

, Roth reflected on the 2002 horror film, a movie he wrote when he was in his early 20s and had just graduated film school.
“It is crazy. I mean, in one way, I can’t believe it was 20 years ago,” said Roth. “In another way, it was yesterday, because it’s still such a part of my life. I wrote that movie when I was 21 or 22 years old. I wrote it when I was like a senior. I graduated film school and said, “I’m going to make this movie right now.
“It was one of those things that really did change my life overnight,” said Roth. “I just wanted to help bring back the R-rated horror movies that I loved so much. It felt like it was the beginning of a new wave of a kind of rebirth of horror films. Obviously, along with Rob Zombie and James Wan and Greg McLean, Alexandre Aja, Neil Marshall, and a whole bunch of people — we all felt that way. headtopics.com
"I wasn't even thinking about it. I'm so focused on Thanksgiving and on Fright Krewe and on finishing those. Fright Krewe has been a 10-year journey to come out that I don't even think about it, but it's really nice that other people do. It's wonderful that it's still a relevant title all these years later."