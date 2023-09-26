Dutch Wonderland’s Halloween is ‘a little bit spooky and a whole lot of silly’

The Halloween-themed event opens on weekends starting Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Halloween-themed event opens for the season noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, and continues weekends through Oct. 29, 2023.

Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster said this year will be its “biggest and most interactive” Happy Hauntings event ever.

“Everyone’s favorite Dutch Wonderland rides and characters are dressed in their Halloween best and ready to party with brand-new themed activities fit for the entire family including:” Treasure Trolls - a new dive show each evening in Aqua Stadium that includes fog and unique lighting

Trick-or-Squeak - Melody Meadow and her puppet friends share spooky stories and songs in Celebration Theater Trick-or-Treasure Trail - A new trick-or-treat trail features the park’s royal characters “along the cackling creek” headtopics.com

Mayhem’s Mystery Maze - A kid-friendly maze at Mill Stream Eatery where kids can help “solve the mystery that haunts the halls of Wonderland Castle” Duke’s Ghoulish Eats - A new dining experience where guests can interact with members of the royal court and taste Halloween-themed treats

Read more:

PennLive »

Halloween Nickstalgia: 31 Nickelodeon Halloween Episodes Streaming NowSay 'Nick-or-treat' with these nostalgic Nick Halloween episodes.

Take-Two Boss Addresses Possibility of Gearbox AcquisitionWill Take-Two buy the Borderlands and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands developer?

Shop Shop These 7 Halloween Tees That Are Scary CuteWe rounded up the best tops for spooky season that are less on the scary side and more stylish — shop our favorites

The ‘Fang-Tastic’ Halloween-Themed Crusher Can Minces Several Cloves of Garlic in Seconds Is Only $22 TodayJust in time for Halloween!

Wildlife experts advise against using fake spiderwebs as Halloween decorHalloween decoration can tangle birds, insects and small mammals outdoors, experts warn.

Uncover Your True Identity And Find Out Which Halloween Monster You Really AreIf you've got it, haunt it.

opens this weekend with new attractions the amusement park said are “a little bit spooky and a whole lot of silly.”

The Halloween-themed event opens for the season noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, and continues weekends through Oct. 29, 2023.

Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster said this year will be its “biggest and most interactive” Happy Hauntings event ever.

“Everyone’s favorite Dutch Wonderland rides and characters are dressed in their Halloween best and ready to party with brand-new themed activities fit for the entire family including:”

Treasure Trolls - a new dive show each evening in Aqua Stadium that includes fog and unique lighting

Trick-or-Squeak - Melody Meadow and her puppet friends share spooky stories and songs in Celebration Theater

Trick-or-Treasure Trail - A new trick-or-treat trail features the park’s royal characters “along the cackling creek”

Mayhem’s Mystery Maze - A kid-friendly maze at Mill Stream Eatery where kids can help “solve the mystery that haunts the halls of Wonderland Castle”

Duke’s Ghoulish Eats - A new dining experience where guests can interact with members of the royal court and taste Halloween-themed treats

Duke’s Bubble Bash - A dance party that finishes with a costume parade

Spooky Story Time - Park characters read stories at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Story Time Corner

Halloween Scavenger Hunt - Kids can discover spooky characters around the park. When they have found them all, they can collect a Happy Hauntings souvenir.

Happy Hauntings tickets are available at prices starting at $29.99 for a limited time. Season passes for 2024 are on sale for $40 off the regular price.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the kingdom for our largest and most interactive Happy Hauntings event ever,” said James Paulding, general manager. “As we continue our 60th birthday celebration, we have introduced the most entertainment experiences ever for our guests to enjoy during our completely revamped Happy Hauntings Halloween event.”