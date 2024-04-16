Denver Mayor Proposes Defunding Police and Fire Departments to Support Illegal Immigrants

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston proposes defunding the city’s police and fire departments to put more cash to house and care for illegals as the city continues to drown in a wave of illegal aliens and the costs wash over the Mile High City like a tidal wave.

This newest suite of training programs for illegals is part of Johnston’s proposed $89.9 million in spending for migrants. Johnston has proposed cuts in other city services, too, totalling about $45.9 million in cuts. The plan will have to be approved by the city council which will begin debating the plan on April 16.

The cuts are not sudden. Johnston has been warning for months that the continued costs forced upon the city by Joe Biden’s constant waves of illegals would force him to cut city services.

