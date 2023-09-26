Democrats plan to track and corner Republican 2024 candidates on Trump

When Republican U.S. Representative Don Bacon was asked if he supports Donald Trump's bid for the White House next year at Nebraska town hall last month, he batted away the question, saying it was too early to say, given the former president hadn't yet secured the nomination. The Bacon campaign did not respond to requests for comment. Republican party officials say Democrats' time would be better spent worrying about their own presidential candidate Joe Biden's popularity.

"Biden's approval ratings have been under water since his botched Afghanistan withdrawal. It's been two years and Democrats refuse to look in the mirror," said Emma Vaughn, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.Democrats are monitoring local radio interviews, scouring news stories and hiring teams of political trackers armed with cameras to blanket Republican events, to capture the moment a candidate is asked a Trump loyalty question.

North Carolina, Arizona and Pennsylvania Democrats are currently hiring "trackers" to follow, record and post footage of Republicans at local events, according to job websites. For $4,000 a month, a tracker will be responsible for "comprehensively tracking opponents' schedules" and providing "same day footage" to "drive the campaign narrative," one such job posting says.

Tracking, essentially following an opponent with the hopes they slip up or do something that can be used to influence voters, has become a ubiquitous practice in U.S. political campaigns in recent years. It will only grow in 2024, some Democrats say.

American Bridge 21st Century, the largest research, tracking, and rapid response operation in the Democratic Party, spent $84 million tracking Republican candidates and using the footage to run ads against them in their home states in 2020.

In 2024, the operation is "going to be bigger than it's ever been," President Pat Dennis told Reuters.Republicans in suburban districts are the most squeezed by Trump politics, making them the best areas to film, Dennis said.

"The amount of damage Trump has done to the Republican Party in the suburbs is extraordinary. So that's sort of the pain point for them," Dennis said.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, has a national favorability rating of around 41%, according to aconducted Sept 8-14, which had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 2 percentage points. That's roughly tied with the equally unpopular Biden.

Pennsylvania Democrats are taking aim at Dave McCormick, the Republican challenger to incumbent U.S. Senator Bob Casey Jr. for remaining silent on Trump's legal woes and hiring former Trump officials during a failed 2022 Senate run.

McCormick jumped into the senate race on Thursday afterdebating whether Trump would be a drag on his campaign. He did not mention the former president during his campaign speech, but his aides say they know questions about Trump are coming.

"Dave will speak to the Trump question, which I know he will see on the trail and when he's out in interviews for sure," a McCormick campaign strategist said.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Heather Timmons and Alistair Bell