Couple to Get Married During Solar Eclipse

It’s said the stars need to align for the perfect wedding, and that’s guaranteed for Kathryn Jordan and Micah Simoneaux. Their "I do's" will be exchanged right before totality begins, and then the newlyweds and guests will don eclipse glasses and watch the once-in-a-lifetime annular solar eclipse . They say they decided to tie the knot during October's annular solar eclipse when a neighbor saw them struggling to see it through a homemade viewer.

The eclipse will occur over North Texas for several hours

