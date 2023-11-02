Country musician Cody Tate calls out moms for raiding Halloween candy bowl outside his house

The other adults and small children followed suit, making sure all of the candy was taken from the bowl, even picking some up from the ground. Then one male adult looks back at the basket to ensure all the candy was gone before taking off with the family.One mother looks up at the camera, appearing to smile at it, while stealing candy from the bucket with her family.“And this is why you can’t trust people. If you know who it is share. I figured it would happen but not adults. Now all the kids after these people can’t have any candy,” Tate captioned the clip.

“I wonder how many other houses they did this too….pathetic, can’t have nothin’ nice nowadays,” a person commented. Just hours before the video went up, Tate first posted a picture of the black basket filled to the brim with candy directly in front of a sign that read, “Please take 1, Happy Halloween!! Go Rangers!!”The post was flooded with comments from users who expressed sympathy for Tate after seeing what eventually happened to the candy.Cody Tate, a member of the Whiskey Myers, expressed disappointment in the adults and asked for the public to identify them.

United States Headlines Read more: NYPOST »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ETNOW: Halloween 2023 Streaming Guide: How to Watch 'Beetlejuice,' 'Haunted Mansion,' 'Casper,' 'Halloween' and MoreWe've found the best Halloween flicks—both family friendly and nightmare inducing.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

WTVYNEWS4: News4's Halloween fun and viewer Halloween picturesOur crew got in on the fun on the spookiest day of the year, and so did many of our Wiregrass viewers!

Source: WTVYNews4 | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: Spirit Halloween lives on, even when the holiday ends and stores closeSpirit Halloween locations may close after Halloween, but the business remains hard at work year-round.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: Spooky surveys say Utah ranks among top states for Halloween spiritUtah has achieved multiple high-level rankings for Halloween spirit, including best state for trick-or-treating, most decorated for Halloween, and has the second-most Spirit Halloween stores.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

EW: Kelly Ripa calls out neighborhood 'ingrate children' complaining about her Halloween candy: 'I was tired'Kelly Ripa hilariously called out 'ingrate' children complaining about her Halloween candy.

Source: EW | Read more ⮕

MSTODAYNEWS: A viewing guide for the debate between Gov. Tate Reeves and Brandon PresleyHere’s what Mississippi Today’s political team is watching out for during the Nov. 1 debate between Gov. Tate Reeves and Brandon Presley.

Source: MSTODAYnews | Read more ⮕