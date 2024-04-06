Cosmic-Themed Paint Party at Upstage Comedy Lounge

Join in for an out-of-this-world experience at Upstage Comedy Lounge on Sun, Apr 07, 2024 at 5:00 PM CDT. Unleash your creativity with our cosmic-themed paint party while testing your knowledge with some fun trivia games . Let your imagination run wild as you paint under the glow of blacklights and enjoy an evening filled with music, laughter, and friendly competition. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just looking to have a good time, this event is perfect for everyone.

Ticket includes: All paint supplies (Neon and glow paint). Canvas (Pre-drawn and blank available), 1 free drink

Paint Party Cosmic-Themed Blacklights Trivia Games Creativity Music Laughter Competition Artist Event

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SAcurrent / 🏆 607. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hubble Telescope witnesses a new star being born in a stunning cosmic light show (image)Robert Lea is a science journalist in the U.K. whose articles have been published in Physics World, New Scientist, Astronomy Magazine, All About Space, Newsweek and ZME Science. He also writes about science communication for Elsevier and the European Journal of Physics. Rob holds a bachelor of science degree in physics and astronomy from the U.K.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Cosmic Dance: NASA’s Solar Eclipse Photo TipsCapture the magic of a total solar eclipse with these NASA-approved photography tips: prioritize safety with solar viewing glasses, utilize any camera with a tripod for stability, and discover captivating angles beyond the celestial spectacle.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

I Wear This Bestselling Spanx Dress for Lounge and Work DaysI love wearing Spanx’s new and bestselling AirEssentials Maxi T-Shirt Dress for both lounge days on the couch and work days too — details

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Hubble sees new star proclaiming its presence with cosmic light showFS Tau is a multi-star system made up of FS Tau A, the bright star-like object near the middle of the image, and FS Tau B (Haro 6-5B), the bright object to the far right that is partially obscured by a dark, vertical lane of dust. These young objects are surrounded by the softly illuminated gas and dust of this stellar nursery.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Modeling M87's jet: Why do black hole jets shine and pierce the cosmic sky?An international team led by Dr.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

New sim racing lounge opens in western New YorkSend It Sim Racing has 10 full-motion, triple-screen simulators at its Amherst location.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »