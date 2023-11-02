Construction workers robbed at gunpoint in Houston area

According to police, three suspects held them at gunpoint on Jeffery Street and stole various tools before getting away. Court documents said the equipment included a nail gun, a drill, compressor, chainsaws and a generator.

An employee at a nearby pawn shop on Mesa Drive said he saw a man outside the shop unloading stuff from his car when police pulled up and took the man into custody. During court, Clark's attorney said"he is adamant he was just at the pawn shop."

Before his arrest, Clark was deemed a wanted man, who according to a judge, has a total of four cases remaining in the courts. Records indicate he has a long list of pending charges, including assaulting a family member.

Construction workers are happy an arrest has been made, but said they've been robbed so many times that they've unfortunately gotten used to it. “It takes a lot of effort and hard work. One sacrifices a lot to get equipment like that. And someone just comes and takes it like nothing," the construction worker said.

The construction company that employs the workers who were robbed said they've been targeted by thieves from Day 1.'Pointed a gun at me and said give me your money' | Taco truck employee talks about robbery

