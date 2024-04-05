Congress Battles Data Brokers Over Americans' Data

Congress has been trying to crack down on data brokers — and the data brokers are fighting back. In late March, the House unanimously passed a bill that would prevent Americans’ data from being sold to foreign adversaries . And an amendment on data collection is mixed up in the bill reauthorizing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act ( FISA ), the controversial statute that authorizes the National Security Agency , which expires later this month.

Lawmakers’ negotiations over FISA’s reauthorization became so contentious that House Speaker Mike Johnson withdrew the bill from consideration in February. The biggest source of conflict was an amendment introduced by Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) that would prohibit data brokers from selling consumer data to law enforcement and would require a warrant to access Americans’ information, Politico’s Influence newsletter reported in Februar

Congress Data Brokers Americans' Data Bill Foreign Adversaries Data Collection FISA National Security Agency Law Enforcement Warrant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Americans Want This to Stop’: Campaign to Ban Members of Congress from Stock Trading Heats UpSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

If Congress doesn’t act now many Americans might lose broadband accessFunding for the Affordable Connectivity Act is about to run out.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Congress Targets TikTok's Chinese Owner in Data Collection CrackdownCongress is becoming more aggressive in reining in the data collection industry, with a bill targeting TikTok's Chinese owner. However, privacy experts argue that more needs to be done to address the growing market of buying and selling Americans' data. Some lawmakers propose regulations that govern data collection and prohibit the sale of certain information.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

US House passes bill to protect Americans' data from foreign adversariesThe US House of Representatives has passed a bill that aims to protect Americans' data from foreign adversaries. The bill prohibits data brokers from selling Americans' personally identifiable information to countries like China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. Lawmakers hope this legislation, along with the TikTok bill, will safeguard US internet users and national security.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Americans are making a mass exodus from big cities according to Census Bureau dataAmericans are moving out of big cities in states like New York, California and Illinois at an accelerated rate to more affordable areas of the country, according to Census Bureau data.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

House passes bill that would bar data brokers from selling Americans' personal information to 'adversary' countriesKarissa is a senior reporter at Engadget, covering Meta, Twitter, TikTok, Snap and all things social media. Her interests include tech policy, internet culture, and all the ways our online activities shape our IRL selves.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »