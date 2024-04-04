Companies Concerned About Lack of AI Skills Despite Increased Spending

Survey s show that companies are going to spend more on AI but are concerned that they can't find enough people with the skills to support their new IT endeavors. While many workers continue to fear AI job replacement , the main barrier affecting organizations' ability to embrace new tech is a lack of internal technical skill sets.The ongoing rise of artificial intelligence in business is causing a lot of distress on both sides of the labor market.

Recent surveys show that AI spending is going to increase at a majority of firms, but workers may be better off worrying about upskilling for jobs to match AI advances rather than fearing AI will cause their jobs to vanish. Companies are increasingly citing AI as a top priority and budget item. A survey of more than 1,000 U.S. senior executives by Infosys found that a majority of respondents said their organizations plan to increase AI spending and 68% plan to ramp up their spending on gen AI, specificall

AI Skills IT Job Replacement Upskilling Spending Survey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

