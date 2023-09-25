Commercial building blaze south of Benin's capital kills at least 35 people

A fire occurred in a commercial building situated south of Benin's capital, resulting in the loss of a minimum of 35 lives, as confirmed by authorities. The gutted and burned ruins of a building in Seme-Podji, 6 miles south of the capital Porto-Novo, and the charred remains of cars and motorcycles was all that could be seen in the aftermath of the fire in footage by Benin’s public broadcaster.

Blaze at illegal Benin fuel depot leaves dozens deadContraband fuel dump bursts into flames in southern town of Seme Podji near border with Nigeria, officials say, leaving at least 34 people dead and 20 injured.

Fire in shop kills 35 people in southeastern BeninAt least 35 people were killed in southeastern Benin on Saturday after a fire broke out at a shop where witnesses said gasoline was being unloaded, a justice ministry representative said.

south of Benin's capital has killed at least 35 people, authorities said, as they started an investigation.

A fire official told broadcaster ORTB that the accident happened at a site known for the storage and handling of gasoline. Passersby rescued three people before firefighters arrived, the official, Dallys Ahouangbegnon, added.