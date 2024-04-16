Colorado couple accused of abandoning bodies and misusing COVID relief funds

A Colorado Springs, Colorado couple who authorities claim abandoned nearly 200 bodies in a building infested with maggots and flies, faces additional charges after allegedly spending more than $880,000 in COVID relief funds on vacations, cosmetic surgery and other personal expenses .
In previously released court documents regarding the abuse of corpse case, more details were revealed about what the Hallfords used the money for. They allegedly purchased a GMC Yukon and an Infiniti with a combined worth of over $120,000. The couple also took trips to California, Florida and Las Vegas, purchased $31,000 in cryptocurrency, shopped at luxury retailers like Tiffany & Co. and Gucci, and paid for laser body sculpting, court documents allege.
agent Andrew Cohen testified in February that the money – which they received as an adjustment to a pandemic-era small business loan – used to buy the Yukon was obtained fraudulently after Jon lied and said he was not behind on child support payments. The court documents reaffirm accusations from state prosecutors that the Hallfords presented families with dry concrete instead of cremated ashes, while also alleging the couple buried the wrong body on two separate occasions.
Cohen testified that the money was enough to cover cremation costs twice for all the bodies found in the business facility in October. They were arrested in November 2023 in Oklahoma after an investigation that began in October, when 190 bodies were found inside a building in a nearby rural community as a body storage facility, according to prosecutors.
Jon Hallford was worried about getting caught as far back as 2020, prosecutors alleged, and he suggested getting rid of the bodies by dumping them in a big hole, then treating them with lye or setting them on fire. 'My one and only focus is keeping us out of jail,' he wrote in one text message, prosecutors allege. Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Pritchett and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
