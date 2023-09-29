Colin Kaepernick appears to generate interest from pro football team

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was reportedly added to a Canadian Football League team's negotiation list as he tries to get back into the sport. Despite addressing a letter pleading with the New York Jets to add them to their practice squad, Kaepernick remained unsigned Thursday. He has not thrown a pass in the NFL since the 2016.

A BC Lions helmet sits on a bench before the game against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on July 3, 2023 in Toronto.Regardless, Kaepernick reportedly received some interest from a Canadian Football League team. The BC Lions added the quarterback to their negotiation list, TSN reported.

"Each team in the CFL can claim exclusive CFL rights to up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the list at any time," according to CFL.ca

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, #7, throws the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Oct. 11, 2015.It is unclear whether the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will entertain any interest from the CFL. The 35-year-old has been out of the league since his decision to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 created a firestorm around the league.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Colin Kaepernick's humble Jets letter offers more reason for admiration — and reminds us he's not going awayColin Kaepernick will not give up, and he is not going away.

Colin Kaepernick's humble Jets letter offers more reason for admiration — and reminds us he's not going awayColin Kaepernick will not give up, and he is not going away.

Colin Kaepernick asks New York Jets if he can join practice squadColin Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, wrote in his letter to the Jets that he 'never retired or stopped training' in hopes of getting another opportunity.

Colin Kaepernick reaches out for an opportunity with New York JetsThe letter was released on social media by rapper J. Cole. It wasn't immediately known if anyone in the Jets organization actually received Kaepernick's letter.

Colin Kaepernick’s unassuming cover letter to the general manager of the New York JetsThe Jets have playoff ambitions and a gaping roster hole. Kaepernick has Super Bowl experience and has been on the job hunt since 2017.

Colin Kaepernick writes to NY Jets offering to join practice squad after Aaron Rodgers' injuryIn the letter, Kaepernick - who addresses Jets general manager Joe Douglas - says he would be 'honored' to join the team and 'lead the practice squad' with 'the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week.'

may have a shot at getting another chance in professional football – it just may not be in the NFL.

Despite addressing a letter pleading with the New York Jets to add them to their practice squad, Kaepernick remained unsigned Thursday. He has not thrown a pass in the NFL since the 2016.

A BC Lions helmet sits on a bench before the game against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on July 3, 2023 in Toronto.Regardless, Kaepernick reportedly received some interest from a Canadian Football League team. The BC Lions added the quarterback to their negotiation list, TSN reported.

"Each team in the CFL can claim exclusive CFL rights to up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the list at any time," according to CFL.ca

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, #7, throws the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Oct. 11, 2015.It is unclear whether the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will entertain any interest from the CFL. The 35-year-old has been out of the league since his decision to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 created a firestorm around the league. Since then,to a slave auction, called for the abolition of law enforcement and suggested the NFL has not taken meaningful steps to address social injustices.

Rapper J. Cole shared a letter Kaepernick wrote to Jets general manager Joe Douglas as the team tries to figure out its own quarterback situation in the wake of the Aaron Rodgers injury.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, #7, carries the ball while being chased by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell, #41, during the 2013 NFC Championship football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle Jan. 19, 2014.that he wishes the best for Zach Wilson and is not writing to take his spot as the starter. Although, he wrote he"would love the opportunity to fill that spot." However, he wants to lead the Jets' scout team.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.