CMT Music Awards: Performers, Nominees and Winners

The CMT Music Awards are being handed out live from Austin , Texas , and if the lineup of performers and nominees is any indication, it’s going to be a fun time. Those set to take the stage include: Keith Urban , Cody Johnson , Lainey Wilson , Little Big Town + Sugarland , Megan Moroney , Sam Hunt , Jelly Roll and more. Keith Urban , Cody Johnson , Lainey Wilson , Little Big Town + Sugarland , Megan Moroney , Sam Hunt , Jelly Roll and more.
Jelly Roll, Wilson, Moroney, Johnson and host Kelsea Ballerini were among the artists who led this year’s nominations, earning three nods each. Trisha Yearwood, meanwhile, is also set to receive the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award. A special tribute to late country legend Toby Keith is also planned. Here’s a look at this year’s nominees, with winners indicated in bold as they are announced. Video of the year Female video of the year Male video of the year Duo/group video of the year Collaborative video of the year Breakthrough female video of the year Breakthrough male video of the year CMT performance of the year CMT digital-first performance of the yea
