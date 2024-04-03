Cluster of Ocular Syphilis Cases Linked to Same Man

One woman’s eyesight was so blurry she feared she was going blind. Another reported double vision that lasted for weeks. Yet another complained of floaters. In all, five women who lived in different parts of southwest Michigan suddenly sought help for serious eye problems within weeks of each other. The medical mystery led to a startling diagnosis: All of the patients had ocular syphilis, a complication of the sexually transmitted disease. The cluster of cases shared a common link.

It turned out the five women had sex with the same man who had syphilis, according to a case report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in November 2023. His illness was mostly asymptomatic and never affected his eyes. Few people know syphilis can endanger vision, doctors say. “Patients are very surprised, and most of the lay public doesn’t think of syphilis involving the eye,” Dr. Rahul Khurana, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, tells TODAY.com

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stranger Things syphilis billboard: Pierce Co. Health Department goes sci-fi to fight rising casesHealth officials in Pierce County are hoping a 'Strange' new billboard campaign will help raise awareness about syphilis.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

EMA Approves Ocular Formulation of Bevacizumab for Macular DegenerationEurope has approved the use of monoclonal antibody bevacizumab for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

Yes, a pregnant mother can pass on syphilis to her babyFrom 2018 to 2022 the CDC says cases of syphilis in Florida jumped by more than 8,000 to nearly 19,000 cases.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea: Texas counties with the highest rates of sexually transmitted infectionsStacker compiled a list of counties with the highest rates of sexually transmitted infections in Texas using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Native Americans are hardest hit by syphilis surgeRates are so bad in Native American communities that public health experts have asked the federal government to declare an emergency. Inadequate prenatal care may be partly to blame.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Inexperience Diagnosing Syphilis Adding to Higher RatesAfter years of not seeing any cases of syphilis, rising rates mean that clinicians are having to refresh their diagnostic and treatment skills for the sexually transmitted infection.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »