Citibank Faces Lawsuit Over Failure to Protect Customers from Fraud

Scott Jacobson's lawsuit is the latest to allege Citibank isn't doing enough to protect its customers from fraud and doesn't help them get their money back if they are victimized.It's been almost three years since a Skokie man had his Citibank account emptied by scammers. According to his lawsuit, $121,000, held in a trust account for his disabled sister, was fraudulently wired out of his account in a span of days. He said Citibank told him there was nothing they could do.

"I had a personal banker. And I went in there. And I asked him about all this. He says, 'Well, you're going to have to get attorneys,'" said Jacobson. For years, Jacobson, Bonebrake and Noel Elfant have been fighting Citibank in court, arguing the bank didn't get the required approval from Jacobson for those international wire transfers.

