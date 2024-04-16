China's first-quarter GDP expected to grow 4.6%

On Tuesday, China 's first-quarter gross domestic product numbers will be in focus, with the world's second-largest economy expected to grow 4.6% from a year ago.Nikkei 225

Looking ahead, those searching for pockets of opportunities in the region can look to Morgan Stanley's selection of"alpha" stocks. Alpha stocks refer to those with the ability to beat the market.An Israeli Sikorsky helicopter is flying near Ashkelon as an Oil Rig is seen at the background, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, November 14, 2023.on Monday shrugged off Iran's weekend air assault against Israel with U.S.

It was the first time the tech-heavy index slid below this key threshold since Nov. 3, 2023. If it closes below that level, it will be a first since Nov. 2, 2023. The index is up more than 30% in the past 12 months.

China GDP Economy Growth

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asia markets mixed ahead of China trade data; Singapore first-quarter GDP climbs 2.7%Investors will be keeping an eye on China’s trade figures, as well as Singapore’s GDP numbers, which could see the impact of…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

China's Q1 GDP growth likely to slow, more stimulus on the cardsChina's Q1 GDP growth likely to slow, more stimulus on the cards

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Postdoctoral Fellowships at West China Hospital/West China School of Medicine of Sichuan University - Chengdu, Sichuan, China job with West China School of Medicine/West China HospitalAbout West China Hospital/West China School of Medicine of Sichuan University West China Hospital/West China School of Medicine of Sichuan University (WCH/WCSM, SCU) was founded in 1892 and recognized as a national general hospital and a diagnosis and treatment center for complex and critical illnesses, as well as a renowned medical school in...

Source: NatureMedicine - 🏆 451. / 53 Read more »

Welcome Global Talents to West China Hospital/West China School of Medicine of Sichuan University - Chengdu, Sichuan, China job with West China School of Medicine/West China HospitalWest China Hospital/West China School of Medicine of Sichuan University (WCH/WCSM, SCU) was founded in 1892 and recognized as a national general hospital and a diagnosis and treatment center for complex and critical illnesses, as well as a renowned medical school in China.

Source: NatureMedicine - 🏆 451. / 53 Read more »

China's Real Estate Troubles Far from Over, Says KKRChina's real estate troubles are likely far from over and industry problems need to be addressed quickly for GDP growth to rise significantly, according to a report released by global investment firm KKR. The report suggests that China's housing market correction may be only halfway complete in terms of its depth. It also highlights that China's GDP can grow by 4.7% this year despite the drag caused by real estate and Covid-related factors.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Philippines, China spat escalates over ‘misguided’ South China Sea claims as Blinken visits regionSecretary of State Antony Blinken heads to the Philippines to reiterate U.S. commitment to its regional partners as China continues to ramp up maritime aggression in the South China Sea.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »