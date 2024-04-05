Cherry Blossoms Bloom on Utah Capitol Grounds

The cherry blossoms on the Utah Capitol Grounds are blooming due to warm temperatures . The buds have turned into beautiful pink and white flowers, but the peak bloom is expected in the next few days. The peak bloom can last for 7 to 10 days if the weather conditions are ideal.

