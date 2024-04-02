Cher Opens Up About Career Hardships While Receiving iHeartRadio Icon Award

Cher opened up about the hardships she faced throughout her career while being awarded the iHeartRadio icon award on Monday night. The 77-year-old took the stage to perform 'Believe' before actress Meryl Streep presented Cher with the award. She was joined by Jennifer Hudson for the performance.

'I want to tell you this because I don't usually talk about it, but I have been down and out so many times that you cannot believe it – dropped from record companies and couldn't get a job,' Cher said while accepting the award. 'And at that time I went to Las Vegas, which they called the Elephant's Graveyard, and I had a huge show.' 'And they just said, 'Oh God, she's so over,'' she continued. 'But, I never gave up my dream. And standing on this stage… I love standing on the stage. And this is kind of my dream. And I stand there, and the music plays, and all of a sudden, out of my body comes this voice. And people seem to like it.

