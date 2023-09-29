Charlamagne Tha God calls Colin Kaepernick's letter to Jets 'tragically sad and downright pathetic'

Radio personality Charlamagne Tha God ripped Colin Kaepernick about the letter he sent to the New York Jets in an effort to join the practice squad. about the letter he wrote to the New York Jets asking the team to add him to its practice squad. Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, and multiple workouts for NFL teams and scouts since then haven’t yielded any success.

The letter addressed to Jets general manager Joe Douglas was shared by J. Cole. Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during halftime of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium April 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich."I wish that letter was never written,""The Breakfast Club" host said Wednesday."That letter was tragically sad and downright pathetic. Colin Kaepernick has let his setback become his identity, and I hate that for him. It pains me to see that man still begging to be in a league that he called racist and he compared to a plantation.

"And I hate that he can never speak for himself. He always got somebody else speaking for him or putting out his message for him. That’s so wack to me. I wish Colin the best in all his endeavors but just begging these same people you called racist for an opportunity is pitiful." headtopics.com

