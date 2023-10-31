Changes to U.S. Energy Information Administration's Data Collection Process Raise Concerns

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has been implementing changes to the way it collects its data, and it hasn’t been easy to understand what those changes mean for the traders who use the government agency’s reports to make key decisions. Looking through the changes to the EIA’s data collection process, Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research, said it was “not very clear exactly how the data will be affected.

