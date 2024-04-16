Carolina K Opens Flagship Store in Miami's Design District

Celebrating nearly 20 years in business, Carolina K leinman has opened her first flagship store for her Argentinian lifestyle label Carolina K in Miami ’s Design District , located down the street from her design studio.

The new boutique at 4300 NE Second Avenue is located in a recovered building dating back to the 1930s, just a few steps away from designer shops such asThough this counts as Kleinman’s first retail location, she is no stranger to the retail landscape, having worked and collaborated with the Faena group since 2016 to curate a shopping experience with the Faena Hotel in Miami.

As a pioneer in sustaining the craft of hand-embroidered details made authentically by artisans from remote regions of Mexico and Peru, Kleinman’s embroidery methods and her distinctive prints have become a key signature of her brand.

The boutique also features her newly launched wallpaper line, which adorns the store’s dressing rooms; her zero waste fabrics incorporated into refurbished vintage furniture pieces, and a center table which she found in an antique shop and redesigned by adding a green tabletop made of recycled glass from beer bottles, which sits at the core of the store.

