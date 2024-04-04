Carla Gugino Talks About Her Role in Spy Kids

Carla Gugino talks about her role in the movie Spy Kids and how she was too young for the role of a mother. Despite this, she loved the experience and the movie continues to be a success. Director Robert Rodriguez assured her that no one would question her casting.

