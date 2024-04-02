California Police Mistakenly Identify Big Cat as Mountain Lion

In California, police recently circulated a photo captured by a resident's security camera, initially identifying the animal as a mountain lion. However, upon closer examination, authorities clarified that the creature in question was merely described as a 'big cat.' According to a recent social media post by the South San Francisco Police Department, the image, taken by a resident's Ring camera, purportedly showed a mountain lion strolling along a fence line.

Following the reported sighting, officers conducted a thorough search of the area on March 26, but were unable to locate any signs of a mountain lion, as confirmed by police. Despite the absence of the elusive big cat, the South San Francisco police department reiterated their commitment to cautioning residents about the potential presence of mountain lions in the area. 'Officers conducted an area check, but were unable to locate this furry guy and there were no additional sightings,' the post said

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida man hunting turkeys mistakenly shot decoy and another man, police sayA man was shot by a hunter in Flagler County who mistook him for a turkey while hunting, according to police.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Tucson Police identify man shot to death at Midtown QTWhile at the University of Arizona, AJ worked for the school's broadcast network UATV3 throughout all four years of college.

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »

UC Berkeley police hope public can help identify suspects in Feb. 'Riot' at ZellerbachDetectives with the UC Berkeley Police Department on Monday released images of people suspected of participating in a pro-Palestinian protest on campus in February that drew hundreds and resulted in violence and property damage, they said.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Police identify woman killed in American Fork home explosion; cause remains unknownPolice have identified the woman killed in a home explosion that destroyed a duplex in American Fork last week.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Mobile Police identify victim in Lundy Lane shooting, one arrestMobile Police say 47 year old Cory Evans died from injuries.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Police identify 2 homicide victims who could be tied to captured Idaho inmate and accompliceTwo elderly Idaho men whose deaths authorities say are possibly linked to an Idaho inmate and his accomplice, who allegedly helped him escape police custody on Wednesday, have been identified, Idaho State Police announced Friday.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »