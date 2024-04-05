California Passes Law to Protect Western Joshua Trees from Climate Change

Modeling shows that could be reality for the vast majority of the park by the end of this century if the triple threats of climate change , fire and development continue down the path they’re on. That’s why the gangly, spindly Joshua tree — which reaches up to cast an unmistakable silhouette across Southern California desert skies — is the focus of California ’s first law aimed at protecting a species from threats of climate change .

Legislators passed the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act last summe

California Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act Climate Change Fire Development Joshua Tree National Park

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joshua Tree Protections Subject Of New Lawsuit Filed Against Federal GovernmentI explore the issues and forces that affect the lives of the youngest Angelenos and their families, from healthcare to childcare. It’s one of the most crucial periods of their lives — how do we ensure that kids 0-5 are set up to thrive?

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Joshua tree threatsThe most important stories for you to know today

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

An epic quest led us to the best sunrise views in Joshua TreeWith a routine of 3:30 a.m. alarms, pots of coffee and backpacks full of snacks, our family set out each day with hope, unsure of what the sky would bring.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Joshua Tree’s famed three-legged coyote Tripod is in danger of being loved to deathEverybody loves Tripod the three-legged coyote, but High Desert locals say that visitors are spoiling the beast with handouts and causing a dangerous situation.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Dollar Tree to Close 370 Family Dollar Locations and 30 Dollar Tree StoresDollar Tree, the discount variety store chain, plans to close 370 Family Dollar locations and 30 Dollar Tree stores due to difficulties in maintaining the value of both brands. The company aims to improve profitability and unlock value at Family Dollar.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Plant a tree, get $100 under new MWD program aimed at expanding SoCal's tree canopyThe Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is offering residents up to $500 to plant trees and expand the urban canopy.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »