Caitlin Clark selected as No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

Caitlin Clark was selected with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever on Monday night.The former Iowa star became a household name among basketball fans during her record-breaking college career , and she will now try and help revive the Indiana franchise along with last season's No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston . The Fever taking Clark had been a foregone conclusion since she announced on Feb. 29 that she would turn pro.

9 million viewers tuned in to the national championship game, which Iowa lost to unbeaten South Carolina. The Hawkeyes were also the national runners-up to LSU a year earlier.The draft was held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in front of 1,000 fans, who bought all the tickets within 15 minutes of them going on sale a few months ago.The intrigue really began with the second selection, which was held by the Los Angeles Sparks along with the No. 4 pick.

