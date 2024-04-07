Bruce Springsteen Signs School Note for Young Fan

A young fan was recently living one of her very own 'Glory Days' at the conclusion of a Bruce Springsteen concert. During the March 31 show at Chase Center in San Francisco, an 11-year-old student held up a poster that read, 'SKIPPING SCHOOL SIGN MY NOTE?' Springsteen noticed the young fan’s placard and very willingly penned the absence slip to excuse her from school the Monday following Easter Sunday.

Springsteen unfolded the notebook paper, grinned and held it up for fans to admire.

Bruce Springsteen Concert Fan School Note Excuse

