Brooklyn Nets defeat Indiana Pacers to split wins

Cam Thomas scored 27 points, rookie Noah Clowney added 22, a career-high, and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers 115-111 on Wednesday to split wins. The Nets were eliminated from playoff contention when Atlanta defeated Detroit at home to secure a spot in the NBA play-in tournament. The last time Brooklyn missed the playoffs was in 2017-18. Mikal Bridges contributed 17 points and Nic Claxton had 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Nets had lost their previous two games.

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points. The Pacers had won three straight. Brooklyn trailed by 14 points in the first half but took a 13-point lead in the third quarter. A 10-2 run narrowed the score to 88-87 with 37 seconds remaining in the quarter. The Nets were up 100-95 with 5:57 to play in regulation, but Siakam outscored them 11-3 and put Indiana ahead 106-103

