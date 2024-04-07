British Runner Completes Year-Long Journey Across Africa

Sore and sandblasted but triumphant, runner Russ Cook reached the northernmost point of Africa on Sunday, almost a year after he set off from its southern tip on a quest to run the length of the continent. Dozens of supporters gathered on a rocky outcrop beside the Mediterranean in northern Tunisia, cheering on the British charity fundraiser , who has run more than 16,000 kilometers (10,000 miles) across 16 countries in 352 days.

In the course of his journey the 27-year-old endurance athlete from Worthing in southern England crossed jungle and desert, swerved conflict zones and was delayed by theft, injury and visa problems. Cook — known on social media by his nickname, Hardest Geezer — set off on April 22, 2023 from Cape Agulhas in South Africa, the continent’s southernmost point. He hoped to complete the journey in 240 days, running the equivalent of more than a marathon every day. He and his team had money, passports and equipment stolen in a gunpoint robbery in Angola. He was temporarily halted by back pain in Nigeria. And he was almost stopped in his tracks by the lack of a visa to enter Algeria, before diplomatic intervention from the Algerian embassy in Britain managed to secure the required document

Runner Russ Cook Africa Journey Charity Fundraiser Endurance Athlete Marathon Visa Problems Theft Injury

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials - Explaining the EndingMaze Runner: The Scorch Trials is the second film in the Maze Runner trilogy, one that ends with its share of twists, turns, and shocking revelations. After the ending of The Maze Runner, Thomas and his friends - a group dubbed the Gladers - are taken inside a WCKD facility. WCKD is the morally gray organization of Maze Runner's universe, responsible for creating the titular maze from the first movie and experimenting on immune children to find a cure to a disease known only as the Flare. Much like in The Maze Runner, and the ending of Maze Runner: The Death Cure, WCKD is a vital element of Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials' ending. The film begins in a similar vein to the second Maze Runner book in chronological order, with Thomas and his friends in WCKD's facility before escaping to the Scorch, a vast stretch of desert that will further test the immunes so that WCKD can develop a cure

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Revolutionizing Africa's Digital Payment Landscape: RegTech Africa & Agpaytech Unveil Groundbreaking ResearchRevolutionizing Africa's Digital Payment Landscape: RegTech Africa & Agpaytech Unveil Groundbreaking Research

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Clariant completes $810 million acquisition of Lucas Meyer CosmeticsClariant completes $810 million acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

GE completes three-way split, breaking off from its storied pastGE completes three-way split, breaking off from its storied past

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

‘Blade Runner’s Most Iconic Line Was ImprovisedTanChun is a traveling film director and screenwriter who believes in positive Asian representation in Hollywood.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Blade Runner Started The Worst Trend Of Ridley Scott's Sci-Fi Movie CareerCallum Jones is a Shift Writer for Screen Rant. After obtaining an MA in Scriptwriting from Goldsmiths, University London, he went on to make a handful of short films before using his knowledge and passion for film and TV to transition into article writing.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »