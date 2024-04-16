Body of Construction Worker Recovered from River After Key Bridge Collapse

Parishioners at Sacred Heart of Jesus, a predominantly Latino congregation in Baltimore’s Highlandtown neighborhood, participated in a candlelight vigil and prayer service Monday night for the six victims of the Key Bridge collapse. Mexican officials on Tuesday announced that the body of Carlos Daniel Hernández, one of the construction worker s killed last month when the Dali container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, was recovered from the Patapsco River over the weekend.

Hernández is the fourth person who died in the collapse to be pulled from the submerged wreckage since the crash on March 26, which destroyed one of Baltimore’s key commuting routes, temporarily shuttered the Port of Baltimore and left six people dead. A total of eight people were working construction on the bridge at the time it crumpled. Two survived; two have not yet been found.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has said since the crash that returning the bodies of those who died is a top priority of local and state officials, who are juggling a complex set of tasks — including removingMonday that a fourth victim had been recovered from the river but did not name the person, citing a request from his family. But on the social media platform X hours later, Mexican officials identified the person as Hernández.

