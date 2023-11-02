Bitcoin Put Options, Which Offer Downside Protection, Look Unusually Cheap. Will the Situation Last?

Implied volatility, traders’ collective expression of expected price turbulence, reflects demand for options. Professional traders often quote and compare options’ valuations in implied volatility terms.

A put option gives the purchaser the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put buyer is implicitly bearish on the market, while a call buyer is bullish. Traders with bullish exposure in the spot/futures market often buy puts as a hedge against potential price correction.

The ratio has dropped below 1, hitting the lowest since at least late 2021. (Samneet Chepal) (Samneet Chepal) The latest discount comes as traders scramble to add bullish exposure through calls amid bitcoin’s price rally. The cryptocurrency topped the $36,000 mark early today, extending October’s 28% gain.

That said, the window of opportunity to buy cheap hedges could be short-lived, as puts have rarely traded at a discount since early 2022. “Put IV seldom dips below ATM IV, let alone for extended periods. Despite the current bullish market sentiment and reduced demand for downside protection, it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where BTC puts consistently maintain a discount relative to ATM volatility,” Chepal told CoinDesk.

