Binance tight-lipped on projects funded by $1B crypto recovery fund

Binance-initiated IRI fund has only spent some 2.7% of the total of $1.1 billion committed to saving crypto after the FTX collapse and has still not explained which entities benefited.

Three months after launch, the IRI funded 14 projects, Binance claimed, without disclosing the names of the companies that received funding.

According to wallet data collected by Bloomberg, the IRI has invested less than $30 million since its inception last year. Among nine named participants, only DWF Labs and Binance-backed Aptos had spent at least some of the committed funds. headtopics.com

The IRI’s high capital commitments versus its actual contributions come as the cryptocurrency industry scrambles for funding., the blockchain analytics firm Messari reported on Oct. 5. According to the report, crypto VC volumes in Q3 2023 amounted to just around $2 billion, down from the all-time high $17 billion in Q1 2021.

