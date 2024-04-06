Biden to announce new effort to alleviate student debt

President Joe Biden will announce next week his latest effort to alleviate student debt by expanding coverage to more borrowers, according to three officials familiar with the plans, nearly a year after the Supreme Court thwarted his attempt to forgive the debts of millions of college students . Biden will detail the plan on Monday in Madison, Wisconsin, where the main campus of the University of Wisconsin is located.

The federal regulations themselves - which would detail who will have their debts reduced or forgiven - will not be released at that time, the sources said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Much of the details that Biden will mention on Monday have been anticipated through a rulemaking process at the Department of Education, which has been working for months to outline the new categories of borrowers

