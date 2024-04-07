Bhutan to Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations Ahead of Halving Event

The Himalayan nation of Bhutan plans to expand its Bitcoin mining operations fivefold ahead of the impending halving event in April. Bhutan 's sovereign wealth fund Druk Holding & Investments is partnering with Bitcoin mining firm Bitdeer to ramp up capacity from 100 to 600 megawatts. The country has taken an institutional interest in Bitcoin, with its sovereign fund purchasing BTC since prices were around $5,000. Bhutan announced last year it was raising $500 million to boost mining operations.
By framing mining as both a commercial opportunity and crisis mitigation tool, Bhutan has embraced Bitcoin more fully than most nations. Its renewable hydropower reserves also make it an ideal location for eco-friendly mining
Bhutan Bitcoin Mining Halving Event Druk Holding & Investments Bitdeer Renewable Hydropower Eco-Friendly Mining
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Bhutan’s DHI to offset halving effects with Bitcoin mining upgradeThe planned upgrades will push the Kingdom of Bhutan’s total mining capacity to 600 megawatts by the first half of 2025.
Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »
Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »
Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »