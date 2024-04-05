Beyoncé's New Album Features the Banjo in 'Texas Hold 'Em'

In ' Texas Hold 'Em ,' the singer is accompanied by a banjo. It's often thought of as a quintessential Americana instrument. But the history of the banjo tells a different story. Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1. Her new album is ' Carter Country ' and it features a banjo on the hit song ' Texas Hold 'Em .' At right: a gourd banjo was an early American incarnation of an instrument that originated in Africa and was played by African Americans .

Pop superstar Beyoncé released 'Texas Hold 'Em' a few weeks ago and it features an instrument that she had never emphasized before

Beyoncé Texas Hold 'Em Banjo Carter Country Iheartradio Music Awards African Americans Americana

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NPRHealth / 🏆 144. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beyoncé Drops ‘Pony Up’ Remix of ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ With New Verse, BreakdownBeyoncé dropped a new 'Pony Up' remix of 'Texas Hold 'Em' that features a new verse, breakdown and beats.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Watch GloRilla, Lauren Jauregui, Remi Wolf & More Sing Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’The stars at Billboard Women in Music took turns singing Beyoncé's Hot 100 chart-topping hit, 'Texas Hold 'Em.'

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ Logs Fourth Week at No. 1 In U.K.The chart race had a tight finish, with Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” just 1,700 chart units short.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Beyoncé’s Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s, From ‘Crazy in Love’ to ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’“Irreplaceable” peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated December 16, 2006.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ Two-Steps to Top 10 on Radio Songs ChartBeyoncé’s 'Texas Hold ‘Em' hits Radio Songs top 10 on the chart.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' has Texas hold on ’em Spotify and Amazon streaming recordsThere's a lot of talkin' goin' on about 'Cowboy Carter,' including that Beyoncé's twangy release broke Amazon and Spotify streaming records shortly after release.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »