Looking for the best places to stay in Miami ? Whether you're planning a girl's trip, eyeing a romantic getaway, or prepping for a babymoon, Miami is a mixtape of neighborhoods, each with its own flavor. From the ocean breeze of South Beach to the chill and secluded vibes of Key Biscayne, and the art-filled streets of Wynwood, there's a perfect match for your trip.

So, no matter what you're visiting the 305 for, our guide to Magic City will make sure your stay just as relaxing or as party-filled as you want it to be. Just don't forget your favorite bikini and sunscreen. Top hotels Best Luxury Hotel in Miami Beach: The Setai Miami Beach Best Hotel in Brickell: EAST Miami Best Hotel in Wynwood: Arlo Wynwood Miami Best Hotel in Key Biscayne: The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne Best Hotel in Coral Gables: The Biltmore Hotel Miami Best Hotel in Coconut Grove: Mr. C Coconut Grove Best Hotel in South Beach: Loews South Beach Save when booking your next Miami trip with promo codes from Bookin

Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more | See full list of winnersEven before Ryan Gosling lit up the stage with the best Ken-ergy - performing the Oscar nominated song "I'm just Ken," ABC7's Luz Pena caught up with some local nominees on the red carpet. The Oscars were a night of first time nominees, including Bay Area filmmaker Sean Wang - Oscar nominated director for "Nai Nai & Wài Pó.""Did you ever think that your documentary was going to end up nominated and you were going to be here tonight.No, I think we made something really special. As we were shooting and editing we knew that we made something that we loved that I think will honor them and their joy and humanity. It was something from our family and future generations to have" His now famous grandmothers from his documentary 'Nai Nai & Wài Pó' said they receive the Hollywood treatment ahead of the Oscars. Bay Area Oscar-nominated filmmaker Leo Chiang was proud to be nominated for his documentary "Island in Between" - being on the red carpet was part the dream

