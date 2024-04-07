Best Car Phone Mounts for Easy Access to Your Smartphone

Installing a car phone mount in your vehicle is the best way to make sure that you have easy access to your smartphone when behind the wheel. While you shouldn’t be using your phone while driving, having it mounted on your windshield, dashboard, vent, or anywhere else will let you take a quick glance when you’re using a navigation app, or to change your playlist when you stop for a traffic light, for example.

Instead of having to pick up your device, it will be easier and faster to get these done while it’s on a car phone mount for less time of having your eyes off the road. There are so many options for car phone holders on the market though, so it may be tough to decide which one to buy. To help you out, we’ve collected our picks for the best car phone mounts right here, with recommendations according to the different preferences of drivers and various purposes for mounting your smartphone in the car. The best car phone holders iOttie Easy One Touch 6 Universal Car Mount Best car phone mount for most vehicles Related For most drivers and vehicles, the iOttie Easy One Touch 6 Universal Car Mount is an excellent choice because of its versatility and wide compatibility. it comes with a strong suction base that you can attach to your dashboard and windshield, and it comes with a one-touch mechanism that will allow you to easily place and remove your smartphone in its locking side arm

Car Phone Mount Smartphone Easy Access Navigation Playlist Drivers Vehicles Iottie Easy One Touch 6 Universal Car Mount

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The best motorcycle phone mounts of 2024Adding a motorcycle phone mount can add to your biking experience. They'll help you see your navigation hands-free while keeping the phone stable.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more | See full list of winnersEven before Ryan Gosling lit up the stage with the best Ken-ergy - performing the Oscar nominated song "I'm just Ken," ABC7's Luz Pena caught up with some local nominees on the red carpet. The Oscars were a night of first time nominees, including Bay Area filmmaker Sean Wang - Oscar nominated director for "Nai Nai & Wài Pó.""Did you ever think that your documentary was going to end up nominated and you were going to be here tonight.No, I think we made something really special. As we were shooting and editing we knew that we made something that we loved that I think will honor them and their joy and humanity. It was something from our family and future generations to have" His now famous grandmothers from his documentary 'Nai Nai & Wài Pó' said they receive the Hollywood treatment ahead of the Oscars. Bay Area Oscar-nominated filmmaker Leo Chiang was proud to be nominated for his documentary "Island in Between" - being on the red carpet was part the dream

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

2024 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more'Oppenheimer' is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. 'Poor Things' follows with 11 nominations and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is up for 10 nominations. This year, the Oscars has an earlier time slot and will kick off at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

2024 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more'Oppenheimer' is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. 'Poor Things' follows with 11 nominations and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is up for 10 nominations. This year, the Oscars has an earlier time slot and will kick off at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

2024 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more'Oppenheimer' is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. 'Poor Things' follows with 11 nominations and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is up for 10 nominations. This year, the Oscars has an earlier time slot and will kick off at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

2024 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more'Oppenheimer' is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. 'Poor Things' follows with 11 nominations and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is up for 10 nominations. This year, the Oscars has an earlier time slot and will kick off at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »