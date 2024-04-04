BBQ Outfitters Grill-a-Palooza: The Ultimate Outdoor Cooking Experience

Hey San Antonio-area grilling enthusiasts! Get ready for the ultimate outdoor cooking experience at BBQ Outfitters Grill-a-Palooza! Join in for an exclusive event celebrating BBQ Outfitters 26th anniversary and featuring the latest outdoor kitchen equipment and grills from top manufacturers. In addition to food, they will have free drinks for all, and adults can enjoy a beer on them.

This event is jam-packed with fun activities, including cooking demonstrations on grills, griddles and pizza ovens with delicious food tastings. Free live music, food and drinks

BBQ Outfitters Grill-A-Palooza Outdoor Cooking Anniversary Grills Food Tastings Live Music

