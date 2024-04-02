AUD/USD Faces Pressure Due to Weak Australian Dollar

AUD/USD faces pressure due to the weak Australian Dollar. The RBA didn’t mention the need for more rate hikes in the March’s policy minutes. Market sentiment remains downbeat as Fed rate cut expectations for June ease. The AUD/USD pair struggles to get an auction above the psychological resistance of 0.6500. The Aussie asset is facing pressure despite the US Dollar edging down in Tuesday’s European session after refreshing a four-month high.

The market sentiment shows investors are risk-averse as traders have pared bets favoring Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in the June policy meeting. Considering negative overnight futures, the S&P 500 is expected to open on a bearish note. 10-year US Treasury yields rose sharply to 4.39%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) slips from a fresh four-month high slightly above 105.00 to 104.80. The near-term appeal of the US Dollar is upbeat due to the firm US economic outlook. The US economy grew at a robust pace of

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AUD/USD loses ground above the 0.6600 mark amid modest rebound in US DollarThe AUD/USD pair trades with a mild negative bias above the 0.6600 psychological mark during the early Asian session on Monday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

AUD/USD Gives Away Part of Last Week's Advance as US Dollar RecoversThe AUD/USD pair is giving away part of last week's strong advance as the US Dollar recovers. The RBA's S. Hunter is set to speak later today. The US Dollar's bid bias has prompted a corrective move in the risk complex, causing AUD/USD to test the 0.6600 support level. US yields have declined, but there is speculation about the Fed's anticipated interest rate cut in June. Range-bound trade is expected in the near term as investors await key US inflation figures.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

AUD/USD: Why has the Australian Dollar weakened so much despite amazing jobs data?AUD/USD is trading back down at the bottom or its multi-week range in the lower 0.6500s on Friday, after positive US data led to a reversal in the pair from its 0.6634 Thursday highs.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

AUD/USD bounces back amid US Dollar weaknessThe Aussie Dollar (AUD) recovers against the US Dollar (USD) after hitting a daily low of 0.6509, though broad USD weakness underpins the commodity-linked currency.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Australian Dollar Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Long AUD/USD Downtrend May Be Fading at LastThis article concentrates on the fundamental outlook for the Australian dollar, analyzing market catalysts and key drivers that are expected to exert significant influence on the currency's dynamics in the second quarter.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

Australian Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: AUD/USD and AUD/JPYThis article offers a detailed examination of the technical outlook for the Australian dollar, dissecting price action dynamics and market sentiment to uncover potential catalysts for major market shifts.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »