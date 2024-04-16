Argentina Signs Deal to Buy 24 Danish F-16 Fighter Jets

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Argentina ’s defense minister signed a deal Tuesday worth about 2.1 billion kroner to buy 24 of Denmark ´s aging F-16 fighter jets .

Denmark has 30 operative F-16s. An unspecified number of the remaining jets have been promised to Ukraine as part of a donation.

Argentina Denmark F-16 Fighter Jets Defense Aircraft Purchase Sale

