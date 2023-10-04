Apple releases software update to fix iPhone 15 overheating issues

10/4/2023 3:11 PM

The update to the iOS 17 software includes “important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause the iPhone to run warmer than expected.”

