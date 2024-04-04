Annular Solar Eclipse Draws Hundreds to Butler University

Several hundred people gathered at Butler University ’s Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium to witness the annular solar eclipse on May 10, 1994. WRTV reporter Linda Lupear covered the event and noted a few different ways for folks to take in the event. From high-tech telescopes to pinhole cameras , Hoosiers found all sorts of ways to experience the eclipse. “I think it's pretty amazing,” Josh Rich said. “It's only a couple hundred years you can see this.

Actually, it's more a privilege than a joy." But not every kid was eager to take a peak. One child kept her eyes pointed at the ground. “I think I warned her too much about not looking into the sun because she’d go blind,” the girl’s mother told WRTV. But for those who did look up, they were amazed. "I think it's fantastic,” Doris Hoffman said. “I've never seen anything quite like it before." "The sense of having that light around it, I think that was neater than having it go totally black,” Loui Lord said

